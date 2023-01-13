CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours.

According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.

Investigators said police were called when one of the boys was found wandering the dimly lit parking lot crying. The child was located near the front gate of the complex.

When they reached Dexter, police said, the 28-year-old told officers she went to the pharmacy to buy medicine for the children. However, officers could hear loud music in the background.

Detectives said the suspect had gone to Twin Peaks in Davie with a friend.

Dexter returned home early Sunday morning,

She faces two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. She is being held on $8,500 bond after she appeared in court, Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.