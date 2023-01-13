LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal.

Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday.

According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.

Police said the body is that of an adult male, and remains unclear how long it has been in the water.

