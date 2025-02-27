PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they were conducting an active criminal investigation inside Century Village in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police issued the advisory Thursday afternoon, urging residents to stay indoors while officers investigated.

Just before 5 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered above a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Century Village’s community center.

Officers closed off the entrance to Century Village at 136th Avenue while they conducted their investigation

The scene has since cleared, and the roadway that had been shut down has reopened to traffic.

Authorities have not released details on the nature of the incident or any potential suspects.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.