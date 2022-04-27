PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Code Red alarm at an academic village in Pembroke Pines that stemmed from concerns of a possible shooter and led to a lockdown was “accidentally triggered,” police said.

Pines Charter High School and Middle School, located near 170th Avenue, off Sheridan Street, was shut down, Wednesday morning.

Fire Rescue crews as well as police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the school.

Students and parents could also be seen gathered outside.

A Code Red alert sounded, prompting the lockdown.

Following the alarm, several students were evacuated to a park near campus.

Police officers checked each building, but they found no victims or evidence of a shooter and determined that that it was a false alarm.

In a tweet, police wrote, “There were no threats or safety concerns at any time on or towards the students, staff and campus.”

No injuries were reported.

