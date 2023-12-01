PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit unfolded in Plantation on Friday morning, ending in a shopping plaza after a black Honda Accord led officers on a chase near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 38th Avenue.

The chaotic scene was captured on a police officer’s dashcam, revealing the black Honda navigating between police cars and executing a U-turn to evade authorities.

The pursuit reached its conclusion as dozens of Plantation Police officers, K-9 units, and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies swarmed the shopping center. A police helicopter hovered overhead to aid in the apprehension.

While one person was observed in the back of a police car at the scene, details regarding potential charges remain unclear as of now.

As of 6 a.m., police have cleared the area, but the investigation continues to uncover the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and apprehension.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.