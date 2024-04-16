COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Palm Beach man was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Coconut Creek business.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 52-year-old Stanley Leeper triggered the alarm while breaking into Hook-Up Skate & Smoke Shop on North State Road 7 on Tuesday morning.

Officers said they discovered blood at the scene and apprehended Leeper nearby on a bicycle, with visible injuries from cutting himself on the glass door he broke to gain entry.

Upon his arrest, officers recovered stolen items from the shop.

Leeper was treated for his injuries at Northwest Medical Center before being taken into custody.

He faces charges of burglary and attempting to conceal evidence.

