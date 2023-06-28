POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who took his own life was under investigation stemming from sexual assault allegations, police said.

It was a gruesome scene at Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach, Tuesday morning, as crews recovered the body of BSO Deputy Kyle Schlapik.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office said the 25-year-old died as a result of an intraoral gunshot wound, meaning he shot himself in the mouth.

Schlapik worked out of BSO’s Oakland Park District and had been a deputy for four years.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, he was being investigated for rape.

FLPD Detective Ali Adamson on Wednesday released a statement that reads in part, “On Saturday June 17th, FLPD received a report of a possible sexual battery that occurred during the overnight hours within our jurisdiction.”

According to BSO, Schlapik was off-duty at the time, but with the looming investigation, he would have been placed on administrative leave by internal affairs.

A source told 7News Schlapik called 911 and told a dispatcher to send a deputy to his location in Pompano Beach.

His family also responded to the scene, sadly finding his body.

As for what happened on June 17, it is still being investigated. FLPD detectives are conducting interviews in an attempt to determine whether there were any witnesses.

In her statement, Adamson wrote, “FLPD remains committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation into this incident and will continue to be in contact with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, their deputy’s family, and the victim throughout the investigative process.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.