PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A police report stated both parties involved in an altercation outside a Plantation home are responsible for what occurred.

Art Cosgrove, the homeowner spoke to 7News and said the foul treatment began when two men arrived in a truck with nets out as they attempted to pick up a duck from Cosgrove’s yard, which led to him telling the two men to leave his property.

Things escalated quickly and that’s when Cosgrove said one of the three-man involved got physical with him. He said one of the men grabbed a net and went over to Cosgrove, striking him repeatedly.

The police report stated that the duck trappers were not trespassing.

The report read, “rather one was walking upon a public sidewalk, making his way to the front of the residence and standing on the sidewalk, attempting to coax a duck from the front yard to come to the sidewalk.”

Police said that’s when Cosgrove emerged from the front of the residence saying, “I`ll kick your f****ng a** you motherf*****.”

Surveillance video captured the whole thing, but the police report shows both parties share the blame.

Cosgrove now has a lacerated head, a very apparent black eye and two staples in his skull.

After police talked to all parties involved they determined Cosgrove charged at the duck catchers and burglarized their truck before the other man swung.

Both sides signed waivers of prosecution meaning they did not wish to press charges.

