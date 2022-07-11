POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A troubling traffic stop was caught on camera after an elected official cursed out an officer in Pompano Beach.

The parking spot for the vice mayor of Pompano Beach sits empty Monday, following her encounter with an officer.

A vulgar exchange was caught on body camera involving Beverly Perkins and the Fort Lauderdale Police officer. The routine traffic stop happened in April, but now the interaction is going viral.

“What’s going on tonight?” said the officer to Perkins.

Perkins was pulled over for allegedly speeding. The officer asked for her license, goes to his car and returns to issue her a warning.

“Ms. Perkins, you need to slow down, OK? There’s going to be a warning sometime that I warned you about speeding. Did you hear what I said?” said the officer.

She asked for the officer’s name, and then leaves him with this.

“Find something better to [expletive] do,” said Perkins.

“She should’ve gotten the ticket. I think nobody should be below the law,” said Ms. Jones, a Pompano Beach resident. “Everybody should be treated the same.”

The Jones family has lived in Pompano Beach their whole lives, and they vote and said this latest stunt is disheartening.

One man agreed that it is disappointing to see that an elected official would pull this stunt.

7News went by Perkins’ home, no answer. A car similar to the one that she was driving was parked in the driveway. On it, a City of Pompano Beach official business plaque.

In the meantime, the Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police commended the officer for his respect and professionalism, stating: “… We commend officer Nabhan for showing the utmost respect and professionalism while keeping our community safe…”

7News emailed and called Perkins. As of Monday afternoon, there was no answer or comment from her.

The city also did not comment on the behavior of the elected official.

This will likely be hashed out Tuesday, at a 1 p.m. commission meeting.

