FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning.

According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who had entered the building wearing a trench coat and armed with a weapon.

Police said they have not received any reports of shots fired but the building is being cleared as a precaution as they search for this person.

No injuries have been reported.

