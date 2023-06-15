HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have captured the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run that left the son of a retired police officer dead.

After months of investigation, Hollywood Police said they arrested 24-year-old Nadeline Massenat after their detective work led to her arrest.

On March 4, the suspect ran over 36-year-old Luis Ortiz and, after further investigation, dragged his body approximately two miles down the road before she fled the scene.

Ortiz’s parents spoke out on April 4 where their son lost his life and asked the driver to turn themselves in.

According to officials, she is being charged with one count of premeditated murder, which indicated her actions were intentional.

Massenat faced a judge on Thursday.

