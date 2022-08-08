PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines.

Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license.

According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages, removed stitches and cared to wounds.

She has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.