PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a troubling case of animal abuse in Pembroke Pines.

Police arrested Sheena Van Dyke, who is accused of leaving her French bulldog tied up outside in the heat for so long that it eventually died.

Police were alerted after receiving a call about a case of abuse in the backyard of 99th Avenue and 20th Street inside a gated community.

Van Dyke is charged with animal cruelty and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

