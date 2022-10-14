NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential crime spree was stopped in Broward County.

Police arrested two people believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout the county, Thursday.

In one such case in North Lauderdale, one suspect, who possessed a firearm, broke a store’s front window and entered before leaving.

Bennie Harrison and Ma’Kenna Burton face several charges.

These crimes are still being investigated.

