HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior is now behind bars.

According to a judge, the teacher, Lavelle Gordon, cannot have any contact with any minors, and he won’t be returning to the school anytime soon.

Gordon is accused with having sex with a student inside of his classroom.

“That he was having intercourse with a student, and multiple people said it, in the school, and supposedly, supposedly in his classroom,” said Khynia Darvill, a student.

On his Facebook page, Gordon wrote, “Good morning, I am Mr. G your English 3 honors and journalism teacher.”

But students at Hallandale High, where he taught, can’t believe he was arrested.

“He was a good teacher,” said Taisha, a student. “He taught real good, he was understanding, he was nice. It’s not something you would expect from him. I was shocked when I heard.”

Gordon, according to many, was a great teacher and mentor.

“He supposedly gave a speech to the student about how he’s against pedophilia,” Darvill said.

“He was also part of the band,” said Jayhanna, a student.

However, in court, attorneys claimed the inappropriate relationship lasted quite some time.

“I understand the victim’s age now, but according to the report, this began, this didn’t just start,” said an attorney.

Students at the school said the relationship lasted more than a year, which for parents is unacceptable.

“For me, that is very sad and terrible because that’s not something that’s supposed to be happening,” said Louiceus Mangant, a parent. “I believe when you become a teacher, you have to be respectful.”

The principal at the school also sent out a robocall to parents, alerting them of what happened.

Gordon has been a teacher at the school for two years and will be reassigned once he gets out of jail and pays a $75,000 bond.

According to the district, he will not have any contact with any students.

