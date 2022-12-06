MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police.

The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning.

According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.

Janae Lewis is in custody. Lewis is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez on November 27, 2022. We thank the community and our media partners who assisted us in locating Lewis. #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/3RwalQYi9N — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 6, 2022

Lewis was spotted driving the white Malibu with significant front end damage in South Carolina.

She returned to South Florida this week and had agreed to turn herself in.

Not wanting to take any chances, police arrested her in the middle of the night.

Lewis is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

