MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police.
The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning.
According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
Lewis was spotted driving the white Malibu with significant front end damage in South Carolina.
She returned to South Florida this week and had agreed to turn herself in.
Not wanting to take any chances, police arrested her in the middle of the night.
Lewis is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.
