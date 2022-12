DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a school scare.

Andre Lyonel Leon, 22, is behind bars after police said he jumped a fence and ran through Fox Trail Elementary on Monday while trying to escape officers.

They were trying to arrest him on a warrant for a shooting in Central Florida.

He faces multiple charges.

