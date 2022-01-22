HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a suspect who they said, was linked to two armed sexual battery incidents in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers arrested 22-year-old De’Arius Keitron Woods on Thursday.

Accordiing to investigators, the armed sexual battery incidents occurred on Dec. 27 and this past Monday.

Both cases involved Woods holding the victims against their will, detectives said.

Woods faces a list of charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual battery.

