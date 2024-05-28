LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Monday arrested a suspect, accused of firing his gun in Lauderhill that injured a 9-year-old boy.

Jeremy Lockhart, 53, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.

The shooting happened at a Fresco y Mas supermarket located at 1531 N. State Road 7.

According to Lauderhill Police, there was an altercation at the parking lot of the supermarket, which resulted in multiple people discharging their weapons.

Detectives said that three vehicles were involved in the incident; a white Toyota Prius, a white Chevrolet SUV, and a black Chevrolet SUV.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a 9-year-old boy, identified as Jeffrey Jackson, was struck in the foot. Jackson was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson and his family, police said, had nothing to do with the altercation.

7News cameras on Monday captured Jackson in a wheelchair as he was released from the hospital. His mother said that the bullet went through his foot, so he did not have to have surgery.

Witnesses at the supermarket said a man who fired his weapon took off in his car, and a woman he was arguing with also left the scene in her car.

The woman who drove the Chevrolet SUV returned to the scene and cooperated with officials.

Lockhart currently remains at the Broward County Main Jail.

Detectives are now working to identify the driver of the Prius, as well as how many people fired their weapons in the parking lot.

Another Memorial Day shooting took place in Miami-Dade County, where a 15-year-old boy was injured when shots were fired in Opa-locka.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrest have been made in connection to that shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

