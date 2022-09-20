LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at some South Florida paramedics as they responded to a call.

Lauderhill Police say 41-year-old Jermaine Shennet shot at an ambulance along Northwest 19th Street, near MLK Avenue, in Lauderhill last week.

The paramedics were responding to a call.

No one was hurt, but the ambulance was damaged.

Police said surveillance pictures captured during the shooting led them to Shennet.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.