Police arrest suspect in Miramar father’s death

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the death of a Miramar father.

Frederick Eugene faced a judge Friday morning after he was arrested Thursday for charges stemming from a homicide case in January.

He was wanted in the death of 31-year-old Jimmy Fleurimond, who worked as a chef and leaves behind four children, including a 4-month-old daughter.

“Now all she has is videos, pictures. She will never know. All she has is memories, and that’s it,” Fleurimond’s girlfriend Raven Henderson said.

The homicide was back on Jan. 31, near Southwest 27th Street and 62nd Avenue.

