CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs Police Department arrested one person after they investigated a homicide that occurred in an apartment complex.

According to officials, they started their investigation around 10 p.m. Monday after calls about a shooting near the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive. The police department notified the public to avoid the area in a tweet just after their investigation began.

Neighbors in the area said they heard at least five gunshots that kept them from going to sleep.

“My friend called and said that there are some gunshots above my apartment,” said one resident.

Tenants of the apartment were unable to enter their apartments as police investigated the scene.

“I had to be around for a couple of hours before they let me in,” said the same resident.

Authorities closed off the vicinity of the crime as they searched for the suspect that fled the scene.

One man said these crimes happen everywhere.

“If you see something suspicious, report it to the police department,” he said.

Police announced around midnight that they have a suspect in custody. They also added that they will not release the identity of the victim or the suspect until their families have been contacted.

Coral Springs PD has been contacted for more information.

