LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stabbing two teenage girls has been caught and cuffed.

Howard Earle was arrested in Lauderhill, nearly three months after the attack.

According to police, Earle was caught on camera being kicked out of a Fort Lauderdale nightclub in November.

Security didn’t know the two girls had been stabbed inside.

Police said Earle went on the attack with a pocketknife after groping one of the victims and being confronted.

He faces a long list of charges, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.