Police arrest suspect accused of sexual battery at Fort Lauderdale spa

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in a spa attack Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher DeVlug has been charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Police said he was caught on camera in early September exposing himself and forcing himself on an employee at the Angel Day Spa in Fort Lauderdale.

They said the victim fought him off until he eventually took off.

