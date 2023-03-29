PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after, police said, they made threats towards a South Florida school on social media.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the social media post regarding Charles W. Flanagan High School, located at 12800 Taft St., Wednesday morning.

Officials were able to identify the student who made the posts.

According to police, the student, a ninth grader, posted the threats because she didn’t want to go to school.

Anyone who makes threats will face the consequences. It's no joke. Parents – be aware of what your kids are posting on social media.

The school had no physical threat and remained safe and secure.

Police are investigating this case and are urging parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of posting threats online.

