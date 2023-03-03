FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested by police after they made a false bomb threat at a South Florida high school.

A bomb threat investigation is over, which took place at Dillard High School after the student claimed they had an explosive device.

The school, located at 2501 NW 11th St., was placed on lockdown, Friday morning.

Officers arrived with K-9 units, and the dogs sniffed the premises for any explosives.

As a precaution, the school was evacuated and placed on a Secure Status.

SkyForce captured the students on bleachers on the adjacent football field as police searched the school premises.

Police give the all clear, and students returned back to their classes.

