DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested after, police said, they brought a knife and threatened another student at a South Florida middle school.

Davie Police arrived at Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, Friday afternoon.

According to police, a student used the school’s “See Something, Say Something” protocol and reported the incident to school staff and a resource office.

Schools officials responded immediately and the situation was resolved safely.

The student was arrested by police and will now face school disciplinary measures.

No one was harmed during the incident, and the school was not placed on lockdown.

