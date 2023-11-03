FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a student who is accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida high school.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St, Friday morning.

Accoding to police, they first arrived at the school when they received reports of two juveniles who trespassed. The school was placed on lockdown as officers searched the school.

The subjects were found and were detained.

Later that morning, at around 11:20 a.m., police were notified that a student potentially had a gun. With the school still on lockdown, officers found the student, but they were not in possession of a gun. After searching the school, officers found a firearm.

The student, 17 years old, was arrested and will be charged.

Their identity or the charges they face have not been disclosed.

