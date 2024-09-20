CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A porch pirate was caught taking on video taken a package from a home in Coral Springs.

The Coral Springs Police Department posted the video to their social media accounts, which showed the crook walking up to a home and leaving with an armful of packages after a delivery man dropped them off.

Officers waited outside for the suspect to walk back to his car and then they moved in to arrest him.

