FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers apprehended 40-year-old Charles Woodrome, Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo branch off West Broward Boulevard, near Riverland Road, at around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators said Woodrome demanded money from a bank teller before he left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was injured.

Woodrome will face federal charges and is expected to be booked into jail, Thursday night.

