WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he broke into a smoke shop in Wilton Manors and took off with more than $10,000 in items.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the burglary took place earlier this month at the business, located at 40 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Detectives said they took the suspect into custody on Tuesday and were able to recover most of the items he allegedly stole from the shop.

In a Facebook post, Wilton Manors Police addressed the arrest. It reads in part:

“We hope this sends a message to our community as well as the criminals… #TeamWMPD is dedicated to what we do!” Wilton Manors Police Department

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.