Police arrest man accused of tampering with electric scooters in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vandal is behind bars accused of going on a scooter crime spree in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video captured the man tampering with a pair of electric scooters parked in someone’s driveway near Northeast 12th Avenue and East Broward Boulevard.

The brake lines were severed.

Police later arrested Randall Thomas Williams.

He has since been charged with criminal mischief.

