TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A Crime Stoppers tip ended with a Tamarac crook caught and cuffed.

The suspect, Zachariah Brown, appeared in bond court Thursday for a crime, authorities said, happened back on Dec. 12.

Officials are certain that it’s the same individual who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs.

One feature that stood out is that the thief is over 7 feet tall.

Brown has been charged with one count of grand theft, and is being held on a $11,000 bond.

