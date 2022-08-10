PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after a woman said he walked up and molested her 10-year-old girl at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested and charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to police, it all started when Lambert went up to the victim at the food court and touched her butt while his pants were down.

He then walked around the mall, showing people his erection.

The young girl was with her older sister who screamed for him to get away.

Lambert went on to expose himself to another mother and her 17-year-old daughter.

Police located Lambert at a nearby bus stop a short time later.

The young daughter’s mother spoke to 7News to share her anger.

“My daughter is 10 years old. She just turned 10 years old,” said Sandra. “She is a child, she is a baby, and this man, this thing, this less than a human, this monster, attacked my baby in a well-lit mall. Our children are not safe.”

The mother believes Lambert has done this to other people and hopes by sharing this story, those others will come forward.

