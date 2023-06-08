PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of exposing and touching himself in broad daylight near a school in Pembroke Pines.

Thirty-year-old Jorge Sarmiento Ramirez was taken into custody on Tuesday near Pembroke Pines Charter Middle School after a bicyclist saw him and yelled at him to stop before alerting police.

Sarmiento Ramirez is being held on a $5,000 bond.

