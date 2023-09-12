POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect stopped by police was accused of a horrific attack.

Andrew frazer, 41, appeared in court on Monday after being arrested for beating and stabbing a woman in Pompano Beach.

Police said survellience video showed Frazer running up to the woman, then brutally attacking her before running.

The incident happened in August, along Northwest Third Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Frazer now faces one charge of attempted murder.

