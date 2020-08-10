Police arrest gunman in downtown Fort Lauderdale shooting that injured boy, woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, opened fire across from the downtown Fort Lauderdale bus station and injured two innocent bystanders, a woman and an 11-year-old boy.

Fort Lauderdale confirmed they took 32-year-old Joshua Ladson into custody on Monday.

Officials said they were able to track down the suspect after speaking with witnesses about Saturday evening’s shooting.

Police said the incident took place in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, across from the Broward County Metro Transit Center, at around 6:40 p.m.

Investigators said witnesses told them two men were arguing, and things escalated when one the men got a gun from another man and opened fire.

Police said stray bullets struck the boy and a 27-year-old woman.

“She was shot real bad in the leg, and she was just crying, crying, crying, laying down there crying,” said a witness who asked not to be identified, “and the kid got shot up in here, up in here real bad.”

The gunman took off, and both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. As of Monday afternoon, they were listed in stable condition.

Police said the victims are not related.

“These are two innocent victims, just minding their business, wrong place at the wrong time,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Assistant Chief Frank Sousa,

On Sunday, police arrested 60-year-old Stanley Johnson for allegedly giving the gun to Ladson. He faces several charges, including aggravated battery.

“This was a senseless shooting that shouldn’t have happened, where ultimately it ended up impacting a young child who was out here innocently,” said Sousa.

Ladson has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being held on $100,000 bond. Additional charges remain pending.

