Police arrest gunman in downtown Fort Lauderdale shooting; mother of boy hurt speaks out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting across from the downtown Fort Lauderdale bus station is demanding answers, hours after, police said, they arrested the man responsible.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Saturday evening’s incident sent the child and a 27-year-old woman to the hospital.

“These are two innocent victims, just minding their business, wrong place at the wrong time,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Assistant Chief Frank Sousa,

Tina Mast, the boy’s mother, spoke with 7News from outside Broward Health Medical Center, Monday night.

Police confirmed they took 32-year-old Joshua Ladson into custody earlier in the day.

“You had to pull the trigger. You pulled the trigger, and you almost killed my son,” she said.

Officials said they were able to track down the suspect after speaking with witnesses about the shooting.

“I hope you rot in prison. I hope you rot,” said Mast.

Police said the incident took place in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, across from the Broward County Metro Transit Center, at around 6:40 p.m.

Investigators said witnesses told them two men were arguing, and things escalated when one the men got a gun from another man and opened fire.

“We didn’t know a fight broke out until after the gunshots,” said Mast.

Mast said they had stopped by a cookout down the street when they heard gunfire and people started running.

Police said stray bullets struck the woman and the boy, who was identified by his mother as Semaj.

“He said, ‘Mommy, it hurts.’ He just kept saying, ‘It hurts, Mommy. Where’s Jojo? Where’s Jojo?’ That’s his little sister,” said Mast.

The gunman took off, and both victims were rushed to BHMC. As of Monday night, they were listed in stable condition.

“It’s a hole that’s this big inside my son,” said Mast.

Police said the victims are not related.

Mast said a bullet pierced her son’s liver and kidney. Doctors said they are unable to remove it.

“The bullet is on his right side. It goes in from here, and it don’t come out, so it’s in here,” she said. “My son could have died. If that bullet would have hit his spine, he would have died.”

“This was a senseless shooting that shouldn’t have happened, where ultimately it ended up impacting a young child who was out here innocently,” said Sousa.

On Sunday, police arrested 60-year-old Stanley Johnson for allegedly giving the gun to Ladson. He faces several charges, including aggravated battery.

Ladson has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being held on $100,000 bond. Additional charges remain pending.

“You shot a kid, a kid, an 11-year-old kid,” said Mast.

Mast said she has a message for those investigators who found the men accused of hurting her son.

“Y’all finding that man in three days is a miracle. I didn’t think it was going to work this fast,” she said as she broke down in tears. “I appreciate everything, but now I have to suffer with my son. I could possibly lose my job because I have to be here.”

The 11-year-old boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.