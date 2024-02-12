DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after a dangerous drive.

According to police, the man crashed a pickup truck into a home near Northwest 37th Street and Fifth Avenue in Deerfield Beach, Monday.

No one was hurt in the wreck.

The driver was taken into custody.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sidimar Soares was charged with DUI, careless driving and possessing an open container while driving.

