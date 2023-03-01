PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A canal crash leads to an arrest.

Police said Michael Thomas Richard Alden surrendered after a standoff, Tuesday night.

He’s behind bars and is being charged with resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and failure to obey lawful commands.

Officials said Alden refused to get out of his car after plunging into the water near Northwest 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.

They have a history with Alden, and said he previously threatened to fight any cops who tried to arrest him.

