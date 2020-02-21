Police arrest Davie woman accused of posing as doctor

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Davie have arrested a woman accused of posing as a doctor out of her home.

Forty-two-year-old Natalia Jimenez has been charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Davie Police officers were tipped off by a woman who said she underwent a cosmetic procedure in 2019 at Jimenez’s home, located along South Cypress Cove Circle, that resulted in an infection.

An undercover officer posed as a patient on Monday and found a bedroom made to look like a medical office, filled with equipment and medication.

Officials said the detective received a “consult” and paid Jimenez $550 for the procedure. She was then taken into custody.

Jimenez has since been released from jail on $6,000 bond.

Police are asking other patients to come forward and contact them at 954-693-8200.

