CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a sixth and final person who was involved in a fight among students near a Broward County high school.

Anthony Casseus, a 15-year-old student from Coral Glades High School, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with felony battery.

Police said Casseus was part of the group that attacked the victim.

The incident stemmed from a video of a fight at a parking lot across the street from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The victim was body-slammed backward and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK

On Monday, a fifth subject, Jahmeer Beauziel, 17, turned himself in to Coral Springs Police.

The other teens arrested in this fight were ordered by a judge to be confined to their homes as part of a home detention for three weeks.

