CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a fifth person involved in a fight among students near a Broward County high school and said their work is not done yet.

Jahmeer Beauziel, 17, turned himself in to Coral Springs Police on Monday morning.

It stemmed from the video of a fight in a parking lot across the street from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The victim was body-slammed backward and taken to the hospital.

Beauziel is the fifth arrest and was taken to the juvenile assessment center for processing.

Investigators however are still searching for a sixth person from this fight.

The other teens arrested in this fight have been ordered by a judge to be confined to their homes as part of a home detention for three weeks.

If you have any information on this, you are urged to call the police.

