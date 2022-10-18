FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police have arrested a teacher accused of lewd conduct with his students, including a 6-year-old.

The suspect, 44-year-old Damian Jude Francis, appeared in court, Tuesday morning.

According to police, Francis was a teacher at Endeavour Primary Learning Center at 2701 NW 56th Ave. The school’s website listed him as a first-grade teacher.

One of the victims told their mother she did not want to wear skirts to school, which is what led her mother to grow suspicion.

According to the police report, two little girls accused him of rubbing their legs up and down when they would go to his desk at the back of the classroom.

“That’s nasty. I think that’s nasty,” said a parent outside the school.

During his court appearance, state prosecutors said another child at the school had also complained about Francis prior to this latest incident.

“This is based on the allegations in the report and the age of the alleged victim. She is 6 years old at the time of the incident,” said Eric Linder, Assistant State Attorney. “Noting the admissions that Mr. Francis made to law enforcement, and I will note it’s also extremely aggravating that another female student made similar allegations against Mr. Francis several months prior to this incident.”

“Honestly I don’t know what I would do,” said Emily Etienne, a parent. “I would freak out because I would think a teacher would be able to do their job, you know, to teach the children and not abuse them.”

According to the police report, Francis admitted to hugging and touching students on several occasions and didn’t have an explanation as to why.

“They need to know who they are hiring in schools. They just giving anybody a job nowadays. They don’t even know who they have around these kids,” said a parent in a red shirt. “Oh, my God. I’m scared for my life, those babies. They’re babies.”

“I would rather do home school or something. I can’t trust these teachers around my kids,” said Etienne.

“I hope they get him out of the school,” said Norris Bowers.

Francis will more than likely not return to the school, as now two separate families are dealing with the aftermath.

“I still feel bad for the child, for the children that went through this,” said Etienne. “This is sick.”

Broward County School District is aware of the incidents involving this teacher and released a statement that reads in part, “The District is aware of the arrest. This individual is being reassigned to a position away from the school and students. We defer to the Lauderhill Police Department for any additional information.”

Francis was given a $65,000 bond, was ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor and is not to have any contact with the victim or any minors.

