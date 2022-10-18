FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police have arrested a teacher accused of lewd conduct with a 6-year-old child.

The suspect, 44-year-old Damian Jude Francis, appeared in court, Tuesday morning.

According to police, Francis was a teacher at Endeavour Primary Learning Center at 2701 NW 56th Ave. The school’s website listed him as a first-grade teacher.

During his court appearance, state prosecutors said another child at the school had also complained about Francis prior to this latest incident.

“This is based on the allegations in the report and the age of the alleged victim. She is 6 years old at the time of the incident,” said a prosecutor. “Noting the admissions that Mr. Francis made to law enforcement, and I will note it’s also extremely aggravating that another female student made similar allegations against Mr. Francis several months prior to this incident.”

Broward County School District is aware of the incidents involving this teacher and released a statement that reads in part, “The District is aware of the arrest. This individual is being reassigned to a position away from the school and students. We defer to the Lauderhill Police Department for any additional information.”

Francis was given a $65,000 bond, was ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor and is not to have any contact with the victim or any minors.

