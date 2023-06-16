MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A convicted felon triggered danger in Miramar.

According to police, on Thursday, the suspect opened fire and shot an 18-year-old male after an apparent domestic dispute.

The shooter took off and a toddler was lightly injured from a fall during the incident.

Police on Friday arrested 44-year-old Corey Eford.

He is facing a slew of charges, which includes attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim and child are expected to be OK.

