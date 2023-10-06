MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Thursday arrested a man connected to a hit-and-run in Miramar.

Tremaine Maurice Herbert, 31, is facing several charges, which include leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

He appeared in bond court Friday morning where a judge gave him a $36,000 bond and is not allowed to drive nor make contact with the victim.

According to Miramar Police, the incident happened on March 4 when Jahmaar Williams, 31, was crossing Pembroke Road, near the 6500 block and was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Jahmaar’s brother, Chris Williams, witnessed the crash after they were leaving a lounge in the area.

“Me and my brother were just out having a good time, and as we were crossing the street, he was struck by a car that was close enough to hit both of us, but somehow, I was unscathed, untouched and survived,” Chris said.

Jahmaar was an active member of the Army National Guard for 12 years.

“I joined the military with him, he’s motivated me and brought me out of so many different dark spots, dark places,” Chris said.

