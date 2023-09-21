DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an investigation into a suspect accused of trafficking drugs, Davie police discovered an illegal puppy mill at the suspect’s mobile home.

Sean Christopher Brodnax, 30, was arrested on Sept. 13. He is being charged with several drug related charges in addition to several animal cruelty charges, which include unlawful confinement and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

According to police, on the day of his arrest, they executed a search warrant at Brodnax’s home, located at 409 SW 132nd Ave. Once inside the home, detectives found large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis that were intended to be trafficked.

Also discovered at Brodnax’s home, were 26 neglected or abused dogs that were kept in cages, as well as several litters of puppies throughout the mobile home. In their cages, the dogs were covered in feces and other fluids.

The dogs, police said, were to be used for breeding purposes.

Brodnax currently remains in jail.

