OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Oakland Park are now behind bars.

Paul Oliver and Daequan Griffin, both 22 years old, and a 17 year-old, were charged with murder.

According to police, the shooting happened in September at a gas station in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue. The trio are accused of killing a man and wounding another when they attempted to rob them of a necklace and Rolex.

Griffin and the 17-year-old were already in jail, accused in an unrelated robbery.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox