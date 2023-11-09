OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Oakland Park are now behind bars.

Paul Oliver and Daequan Griffin, both 22 years old, and a 17 year-old, were charged with murder.

According to police, the shooting happened in September at a gas station in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue. The trio are accused of killing a man and wounding another when they attempted to rob them of a necklace and Rolex.

Griffin and the 17-year-old were already in jail, accused in an unrelated robbery.

