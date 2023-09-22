DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police made a second arrest in connection to an alleged puppy mill that was found at the suspect’s home.

Danielle Palladino, 29, was arrested on Friday. She is facing 170 counts, which include practicing veterinary medicine without a license, unlawful confinement of an animal and animal cruelty and abuse.

She appeared in court and was given a $130,000 bond.

The second arrest comes after police conducted a drug trafficking investigation involving her boyfriend, 30-year-old Sean Christopher Brodnax.

During their investigation, police discovered large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis that were intended to be trafficked, as well as 26 neglected or abused dogs that were kept in small cages at the couple’s mobile home.

The canines, police said, were to be used for breeding purposes.

Brodnax was charged with several drug-related charges in addition to several animal cruelty charges, which include unlawful confinement and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

In total, he faces 181 charges.

On his Instagram page, Brodnax also posted several videos showing him performing veterinarian procedures on the dogs with syringes and artificial insemination. Palladino was also seen on several Instagram posts as the pair attempted to sell the canines.

